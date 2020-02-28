COAS General Thapa Inaugurated 50 Beds Military Hospital In Itahari

COAS General Thapa Inaugurated 50 Beds Military Hospital In Itahari

Feb. 28, 2020, 8:59 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has inaugurated the first military hospital in Itahari at the premises of East Division Headquarters of Nepal Army morning.

Financed by Army Welfare Fund, Military Hospital is the third standard military hospital outside Kathmandu, informed COAS General Thapa. ''We have already constructed similar military hospitals in Pokhara, Nepalgunj'', stated COAS Thapa in his brief address to attendees of the formal function, ''This will reduce the crowd in Birendra Military Hospital in Kathmandu and will make it easy for military personnel and their family members of this region.'' COAS General Thapa said satellite hospitals were also being constructed in Dhangadhi and Bardibas.

The construction of the 50-bed military hospital was started on 1 January 2017 and was accomplished on 1 December 2018. The hospital spanned around 30 thousand square meters of area, which is the project of Rs. 160 million, informed Nischal Jung Rayamajhi, the construction engineer of the hospital. ''The two-storied building, access roads and all other associated infrastructures are included in this budget'', said Rayamajhi.

PR-96-2.jpg

The hospital will have multiple medical facilities like emergency, pathology, endoscopy, ultrasound, X-Ray, physiotherapy, general OPD, dispensary, among others, said officials of East Division Headquarters. The two-storied hospital has an intensive care unit, isolated ward, male and female ward, post-operative ward, gynae operation theater, surgical operation theater, main operation theater and the likes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Eye Hospital To Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur
Feb 28, 2020
USAID Starts Construction Of Seven New Public Facilities In Sindhuli District Damaged By The Earthquake
Feb 28, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Infections Continue To Decrease In China
Feb 28, 2020
Nepal Has Conducive Environment For Investment: Secretary Bairagi
Feb 28, 2020
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal
Feb 28, 2020

More on News

Japan Hands Over Eye Hospital To Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
USAID Starts Construction Of Seven New Public Facilities In Sindhuli District Damaged By The Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Has Conducive Environment For Investment: Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nabhesh Chitrakar’s Photo Received Nepal Photo Of The Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours ago
Japan Hands Over An Oxygen Generation And Distribution System To Dhankuta Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Invited UAE's Private Sector To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Climate Change Impacts And Economic Vulnerability Implications For Nepal By Kedar Neupane Feb 28, 2020
COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief By Xinhua Feb 28, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Infections Continue To Decrease In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020
Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
India Evacuated 119 Indian Nationals Five Foreigners Including A Nepali From Diamond Princes Cruise Ship In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75