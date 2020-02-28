Nabhesh Chitrakar’s Photo Received Nepal Photo Of The Year 2076

Nabhesh Chitrakar’s photograph of a two-year child waving a hand to his mother before death received Nepal photo of the year award in IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest and Exhibition 2076.

Winner of IME-Global IME Bank Nepal Photo Contest and Exhibition 2076 Chitrakar handed over his cash award of Rs.100,000 to mother of late Bajrangi Mishra who died at the age of 2 due to Hydrosefalus diseases.

Chitrakar’s s photo on two years child waving his mother just a minute before his death received IME-Global-IME Bank photo of the years. A resident of Bariyarpur village of Rautahat district, the child’s photo capture the human tragedy,

Chitrakar handed over the cash award to the mother of the children Phul Kumari. Along with this, he also wins the other two first awards and third in one. Photo Journalist Club also declared other winners. According to a press release issued by the club, Subir Thapa received first prize in City Express Culture and Tourism Award castigatory with Pramin Manandhar and Robik Upadhyaya received second and third respectively. Gopen Rai, Robik Upadhyaya and Suraj Tamrakar received first, second and third respectively in Sale pay Daily Life Category.

Nabhesh Chitrakar, Dipen Shrestha and Dipak Budhathoki declared the first second and third respectively in experience Nepal nature and wildlife category.

Similarly, Sulav Shrestha, Nabhesh Chitrakar and Suhsil Kumar Shrestha received first, second and third prize in Shikhar Insurance Nepal Smile title.

In other categories the first second and third secured Rs.30,000, Rs.20,000 and Rs.10,000 cash award respectively.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson of the club Dipesh Shrestha, Selection Committee, which included renowned photographers and media persons, selected 176 photos for competition and they will be exhibited Pokhara, Bhairawa, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Biratnagar.

Organized by Photo Journalist Club Nepal, large numbers of professionals and new photographers submitted their photos in the competition.

Photos credit courtesy: Photo Journalist Club Nepal