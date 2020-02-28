Nepal Has Conducive Environment For Investment: Secretary Bairagi

Feb. 28, 2020, 8:08 a.m.

Visiting Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi shed light on Nepal’s historic political transformation, political stability achieved with formation of a stable Government and the priority given to economic transformation by the Government.

He highlighted the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ and the efforts made by the Government towards realizing this aspiration.

While meeting with Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Assistant Under-Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi, he specifically mentioned conducive environment created in Nepal for foreign investment through wide ranging and substantive reforms in policy, legal and administrative fields.

Dr. Mazrouei underlined that political stability, security, market access and connectivity are prerequisite for the investment climate in a country.

He further stated that EXPO 2020Dubai will provide Nepal an opportunity for showcasing its capability and resources.

While emphasizing efforts of the UAE in keeping Nepali nationals working in the UAE happy, he acclaimed honesty, dedication and hardworking nature of Nepali nationals.

They also discussed various ways of enhancing Nepal-UAE relations in view of huge potentials that exist in the fields of trade, tourism, investment andconnectivity.

Later in the afternoon, Bairagi also held a meeting with senior officials of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD). In the meeting, potential sectors and priority areas for foreign investment in Nepal were discussed.

Bairagi appreciated the economic prosperity achieved by the UAE in a short span of time and expressed willingness of the Government of Nepal to intensify the economic and commercial engagement with the UAE. He shared the priority areas identified by Nepal for investment and sought cooperation of ADFD for the same. Mr. Bairagi emphasized that investment in priority sectors would generate beneficial outcomes for both sides.

In both meetings, Bairagi was accompanied by Krishna Prasad Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates and officials of the Embassy.

