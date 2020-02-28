USAID Starts Construction Of Seven New Public Facilities In Sindhuli District Damaged By The Earthquake

Feb. 28, 2020, 3:24 p.m.

At a ceremony, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Nepal broke ground to start the construction of three schools and four health facilities in Sindhuli District that were damaged during the 2015 earthquakes. The new schools (Dirgha Pradip Secondary School, Shree Secondary School and Bhanu Secondary School) and health facilities (Kapilakot Primary Health Care Center, Mahadevsthan Health Post, Belghari Primary Health Care Center and Mahendrajhyadi Primary Health Care Center) will be reconstructed with the generous support of the American people through USAID’s Nepal Reconstruction Engineering Support Activity in partnership with the National Reconstruction Authority; the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; the Ministry of Health and Population; and relevant local government authorities.

us2.jpg

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the new schools and health facilities are estimated to be completed in twelve months. Once operational, these public facilities will provide modern education facilities to more than 1,400 students and future generations and ensure access to modern healthcare services to nearly 110,000 individuals in the district--especially from the disadvantaged and rural communities. The new schools and health facilities are part of the United States government’s massive effort to reconstruct 29 permanent schools and seven health facilities in seven districts heavily impacted by the earthquake.

us1.jpg

