PM Oli's Second Kidney Transplant Is On 4 March

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli briefed his colleagues about his plan for the kidney transplantation. He briefed the issue in a party secretariat meeting held today at the PM’s official residence, Baluwatar.

According to Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, Prime Minister Oli is going to be hospitalized for a kidney transplant on Monday.

PM Oli will be undergoing the operation at the Maharajgunj-based Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital coming Wednesday.