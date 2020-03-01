PM Oli's Second Kidney Transplant Is On 4 March

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli briefed his colleagues about his plan for the kidney transplantation. He briefed the issue in a party secretariat meeting held today at the PM’s official residence, Baluwatar.
According to Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha, Prime Minister Oli is going to be hospitalized for a kidney transplant on Monday.
PM Oli will be undergoing the operation at the Maharajgunj-based Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital coming Wednesday.
