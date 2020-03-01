Yeti Group Organized Blood Donation To Remember Ang Tshiring Sherpa

Over 200 donors, including Chairman of Yeti Group Sonam Sherpa, Yeti Group staffers and Sherpa’s family participated in the blood donation campaign to commemorate the first death anniversary of late Ang Tshring Sherpa, founding managing director of Yeti Group recently,

Sherpa, pioneer, in Nepal’s civil aviation and tourism industry in Nepal, has greatly contributed to this sector. According to a press release issued by Yeti Group, a one-minute silence was observed in honor of Sherpa prior to the commencement of the donation program.

To commemorate the 1st death anniversary of our Founding Managing Director Late Ang Tshiring Sherpa sir, a blood donation campaign was held with the support of Nepal Red Cross Society, Lalitpur.

Sherpa passed away last year in a helicopter crash in Taplejung, along with minister of culture, tourism and civil aviation Rabindra Adhikari and other senior staffs of Civil Aviation Authority.

