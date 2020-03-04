Prime Minister Oli To Go Kidney Transplant Today

Prime Minister Oli To Go Kidney Transplant Today

March 4, 2020, 8:59 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oliwill undergo his second kidney transplantation at , who was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre (MCVTC) today.

Prof. Dr. Prem Krishna Khadga, Executive Director of TUTH, said that all preparations have been completed for the kidney transplantation of PM Oli.

A medical team of urologist Dr. Prem Raj Gyawali, Prof Dr. Dibya Singh Shah, Dr. Dilip Sharma, Dr. Uttam Sharma, Dr. Pawan Chalise will carry out the kidney transplant of the PM.

Dr. Ananta Kumar from India, a doctor, who was involved in the Prime Minister’s first transplant, will also join the team. Dr. Khadga informed that the kidney transplantation would take place tomorrow and the time would be scheduled by the surgeons’ team.

Necessary medicines for kidney transplantation have already been provided to the PM, said Dr. Khadga.

The regular dialysis has also been completed before transplantation, informed Dr. Khadga. The cross-match and regular examination were already carried out by the experts. The Prime Minister’s medical report is sound and is in a good condition to

undergo the surgery, said Dr. Khadga adding the transplantation will take four hours.

A relative of Oli is donating a kidney to the PM. President Bidhyadevi Bhandari, former King Gyanendra, former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba send their messages wishing his good health and successful kidney transplant.

