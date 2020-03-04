TIA Health Desk Suspects Nepali Citizen With Novel Coronavirus

Tribhuwan International Airport Health Desk has sent a Nepali citizen arriving from Saudi Arabia expecting as to Sukraraj Tropical Hospital in Teku for further check up.

During the check up at Airport health desk, the passenger have over 100 degree fever in Thermometer.

He was sent to Teku Hospital through Nepal Ambulance Services Ambulance to place in isolation in the hospital. Yesterday, the health desk referred two Nepalese coming from Qatar and Kuwait to the hospital suspecting with Novel coronavirus.