Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport

Final hearing on a writ on Nijgadh International Airport begins today at Supreme Court. Five member benches include Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Hari Krishna Karki, Hari Prasad Phuyal and Manoj Kumar Sharma.

They are hearing two separate public litigation filed by people from different walks life demanding to halt the construction of the airport at Nepal’s environmentally pristine forest.

Senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma and 11 others and former secretary Dr. Dwarikanth Dhungel, senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Prabhu Budhathoki and other 11 others filed two separate writs in the apex court.

As there are a long lists of lawyers pleading from petitioner's side, it will expect to take few more days. Supreme Court issued interim order not to take any initiative to clear the forest till further decision in a case filed by Dr.Dhungel and 11 others.