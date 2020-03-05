Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport

Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees And Building Airport In Nijgadh

March 5, 2020, 9:21 p.m.

Final hearing on a writ on Nijgadh International Airport begins today at Supreme Court. Five member benches include Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Hari Krishna Karki, Hari Prasad Phuyal and Manoj Kumar Sharma.

They are hearing two separate public litigation filed by people from different walks life demanding to halt the construction of the airport at Nepal’s environmentally pristine forest.

Senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma and 11 others and former secretary Dr. Dwarikanth Dhungel, senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Prabhu Budhathoki and other 11 others filed two separate writs in the apex court.

As there are a long lists of lawyers pleading from petitioner's side, it will expect to take few more days. Supreme Court issued interim order not to take any initiative to clear the forest till further decision in a case filed by Dr.Dhungel and 11 others.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal
Mar 05, 2020
Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari
Mar 05, 2020
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok
Mar 05, 2020

More on News

India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 32 minutes ago

The Latest

Japanese Pianist Brings Joy To Refugee And Host Community Children By Deepesh Das Shrestha Mar 05, 2020
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Preamble of Padma Shamsher's Government of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Mar 05, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu Has Fallen Short Of Capturing The Majority In Israel Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75