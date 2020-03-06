Ruling Party MP To Table A Resolution In HoR Demanding Withdrawal Of Indian Army From Kalapani

March 6, 2020, 8:50 a.m.

Member of House of Representative of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Khagraj Adhikari will table a resolve determination resolution in the House of Representatives Meeting today demanding to withdrawal Indian Army from Kalapani.

According to a proposed agenda for the House of Representatives today prepared for today showed that the resolution will be supported by NCP Member Ram Kumar Jhankri.

Although the resolution has legislature meaning only, it will have a broader implication in political sense

Resolution urges government to take necessary diplomatic initiatives to vacate Indian Army from Nepalese land as direction given by all party meeting following the publication of new map by India including Nepalese territory Katiyangdi and Limpiyadhura in its territory.

According to Deshsanchar, Nepali Congress MP Gagan Thapa will present proposal of public concern regarding the spread of Novel Coronavirus in the country.

