The United States Government Provides Personal Protective Equipment To Contain Novel Coronavirus In Nepal

March 6, 2020, 3:11 p.m.

Today the United States government handed over vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to supplement the Government of Nepal’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided the PPE in response to a request from the Ministry of Health and Population.

The donated PPE includes 3,000 face masks, 2,500 face shields, 2,000 shoe covers, 2,100 surgical caps, 1,000 trousers and tunics, and 10 thermo flash thermometers. These supplies will be used to protect health workers during treatment of any suspected COVID-19 cases at designated hospitals. A portion of these donated supplies will also be pre-positioned at existing national and regional warehouses across Nepal by the Ministry of Health and Population to respond in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Earlier, on February 18, the U.S. government’s Office of Defense Cooperation handed over seven sets of medical personal protection equipment, 400 sets of latex gloves, and 110 bio-hazard bags to the Nepal Army to assist with the quarantine of students evacuated from the city of Wuhan. The supplies were provided by the Walter Reed Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences unit in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by U.S. Embassy in Nepal, Today’s donation of the PPE supplies was made possible through the generous support of the American people. “USAID is proud to continue our partnership with the Government of Nepal in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The donated PPE supplies reiterates the United States government's long-term commitment to making sure all Nepali people have access to quality, lifesaving health services,” said Adriana Hayes, USAID/Nepal Acting Mission Director. Speaking during the handover, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population, Yadav Koirala, remarked, “These critical supplies are very timely. Their use will help protect our health workers who are at the frontlines working tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

