Nepal Is the Fourth Largest Country To Contribute Security Force To UN Peacekeeping Operation

March 7, 2020, 7:22 a.m.

Nepal is the fourth largest country to contribute security forces for UN Peace Keeping operation under United Nations to establish peace in conflict prone countries around the world. Nepal has jumped from fifth position to fourth this year in terms of contributing the numbers of Army.

According to a recent report, Nepal has contributed 5648 in 12 different conflict countries. Out of them, Nepal Army has contributed 5096 and 562 from Armed Police and Neal Police. To establish peace, 122 different countries are sending their security forces. Since 1958, Nepal has been sending its security forces in UN Peacekeeping mission..

Since then Nepal has already contributed 129899 soldiers to UN Peacekeeping Mission. Out of them 1401 were women. Under the UN Peacekeeping Mission, 181 Nepalese women Army are deployed in different mission.

EO9f9J2VUAACKQy.jpg

