Prime Minister Oli's Health Conditions Improving Steadily

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was given normal meal while he also continued light walk. Physiotherapy was also given continuity, according to the PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. PM Oli's test report of the vitals and lab indicators were also found to be normal.

Health conditions of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have been improving well and steadily since he underwent renal transplant on Wednesday.

On the fourth day of the surgery, on Saturday, Health condition of Samikhsya Sangraula, PM Oli's niece who donated her kidney to him, has also been normal. Prof. Dr. Prem Krishna Khadga, executive director of TU Teaching Hospital, in his letter said PM Oli and Sangraula are now normal.