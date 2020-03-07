Prime Minister Oli's Health Conditions Improving Steadily

Prime Minister Oli's Health Conditions Improving Steadily

March 7, 2020, 6:16 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was given normal meal while he also continued light walk. Physiotherapy was also given continuity, according to the PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. PM Oli's test report of the vitals and lab indicators were also found to be normal.

Health conditions of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have been improving well and steadily since he underwent renal transplant on Wednesday.

Letter of PM Health.jpg

On the fourth day of the surgery, on Saturday, Health condition of Samikhsya Sangraula, PM Oli's niece who donated her kidney to him, has also been normal. Prof. Dr. Prem Krishna Khadga, executive director of TU Teaching Hospital, in his letter said PM Oli and Sangraula are now normal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Women's Day 2020: Theme And Significance
Mar 07, 2020
55,404 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus
Mar 07, 2020
Bhutan Ban Citizens From All The Countries With Confirmed Coronavirus Case
Mar 07, 2020
Chinese President Xi Wishes PM Oli Early Recovery
Mar 07, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Surpass 100,000 Worldwide
Mar 07, 2020

More on News

Chinese President Xi Wishes PM Oli Early Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal Is the Fourth Largest Country To Contribute Security Force To UN Peacekeeping Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepali Student Aastha Dahal Elected President Of Cambridge Students’ Union By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Has Enough Stock Of Medicines: Pharmaceutical Association Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Outbreak To Have Significant Economic Impact On Developing Asia: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
The United States Government Provides Personal Protective Equipment To Contain Novel Coronavirus In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Achieve Gender Equality In This generation By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Mar 07, 2020
International Women's Day 2020: Theme And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020
55,404 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020
Bhutan Ban Citizens From All The Countries With Confirmed Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Surpass 100,000 Worldwide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal: Rain, Thunderstorm And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75