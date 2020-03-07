Weather Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal: Rain, Thunderstorm And Lightning

March 7, 2020, 6:14 a.m.

Given Western Disturbance over Nepal and cyclonic circulation is persisting over eastern Nepal and a trough is extending close to Nepal, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region and rain in few places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is likely to occur at some places of the western region and rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rain and snow occurred in different parts of western Nepal. Few places of central and eastern Nepal also observed fairly widespread rain and thundershowers along with hailstorm activities.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Dipayal recorded 8.3 mm, Dadeldhura 31.3,Birendranagar 5.1. Nepalgunj recorded highest rainfall 95.0 mm. In central region, Kathmandu recorded 0.6 mm followed by Janakpur 38.8. Dharan recorded 31.6 and :Lumle 2.4 mm

