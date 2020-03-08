Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal

Local air system lies over Nepal and a Western Disturbance as an upper air system lies over northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining North Jammu and Kashmir. According to Skymet Weather, its associated induced Low Pressure Area. Both these systems are moving East-northeastwards.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts there will be partly cloudy in the eastern and western hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the eastern and western hilly regions towards late afternoon/evening.

During the last 24 hours, moderate rains and thundershowers associated with strong winds hailstorm were witnessed across Nepal. Light rains and snowfall occurred at many places over Nepal.