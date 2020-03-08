Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal

March 8, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

Local air system lies over Nepal and a Western Disturbance as an upper air system lies over northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining North Jammu and Kashmir. According to Skymet Weather, its associated induced Low Pressure Area. Both these systems are moving East-northeastwards.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts there will be partly cloudy in the eastern and western hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the eastern and western hilly regions towards late afternoon/evening.

During the last 24 hours, moderate rains and thundershowers associated with strong winds hailstorm were witnessed across Nepal. Light rains and snowfall occurred at many places over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola Nepal Focuses On Women Empowerment
Mar 08, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Eight Indian Citizens With High Fever In Western Nepal
Mar 08, 2020
Quarantine Hotel In China's Quanzhou City Collapses
Mar 08, 2020
Coronavirus: India Announces To Isolate Nepalese At Indian International Airports
Mar 08, 2020
International Women's Day 2020: Theme And Significance
Mar 07, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal: Rain, Thunderstorm And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Light Right Or Thunder And Lighting Likely In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Nepal Focuses On Women Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Eight Indian Citizens With High Fever In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
Quarantine Hotel In China's Quanzhou City Collapses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
Coronavirus: India Announces To Isolate Nepalese At Indian International Airports By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
Achieve Gender Equality In This generation By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Mar 07, 2020
International Women's Day 2020: Theme And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75