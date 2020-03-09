Coronavirus: 133 Die In A Single Day In Italy

Coronavirus: 133 Die In A Single Day In Italy

March 9, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366, officials say.

According to BBC, the total number of infections leapt 25% to 7,375 from 5,883, according to the Civil Protection agency. The jump in figures comes as millions adapt to radical measures introduced on Sunday in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Up to 16 million people in Lombardy and 14 provinces need special permission to travel under new quarantine rules.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country.

The restrictions will last until 3 April.

The latest figures mean Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside China, where the outbreak originated in December. It has overtaken South Korea, where the total number of cases is 7,313.

Among the latest people to test positive in Italy is the army's chief of staff. Salvatore Farina said he felt well and was self-isolating.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Eight Inspirational Women
Mar 09, 2020
Holi Festival 2020 Under A Shadow Of Coronavirus
Mar 09, 2020
Chinese Scientists Develop A Safer Human Cell Carrier Vaccine: Global Times
Mar 09, 2020
Cloudy In The East And Fair In The Rest
Mar 09, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Outside China Hit 20,000: WHO
Mar 08, 2020

More on International

Quarantine Hotel In China's Quanzhou City Collapses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
International Women's Day 2020: Theme And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Iran's Khamenei Asks India To Stop Attacks On Muslims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu Has Fallen Short Of Capturing The Majority In Israel Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Pilgrims In Iran's Holy Cities Lick Shrines To Defeat Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Malaysia's New Prime Minister Delays Parliament By Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Eight Inspirational Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Holi Festival 2020 Under A Shadow Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Chinese Scientists Develop A Safer Human Cell Carrier Vaccine: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Cloudy In The East And Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Outside China Hit 20,000: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020
A Middle Aged Woman Injured In Acid Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75