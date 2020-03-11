Fifty Percent International Passengers Fall At TIA

Following the outbreak of coronavirus globally, there is a significant slash in the two-way flights from the countries affected by the coronavirus.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti Reports that the number of passengers for international flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the country's sole international airport, has dropped by around 50 per cent after the coronavirus creates a global health threat.

Despite a fall in the number of international passengers, the available flight schedule is encouraging or around 80 percent, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said.

Only 20 per cent flights have been cut due to a fear of coronavirus, said CAAN spokesperson Raj Kumar Chhetri. As per the international aviation service standard, the total suspension of flights is not allowed and many airlines service providers have cut flights schedule by giving continuity to the service.

The Tribhuvan International Airport used to make income of more than Rs 6 billion annually in terms of airport service, but it has been projected that the income of TIA will be Rs 4 billion due to the fallout of the global spread of the coronavirus.