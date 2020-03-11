PM To Resume Public Activities After Six Months

March 11, 2020, 7:45 a.m.

Dr. Dibya Singh Shah, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s personal doctor, said that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli may return to his regular lifestyle after six months to a year. He needs to take extra caution in the initial month following surgery. She said that he still faces high risk form various infections.

The doctors have advised him against a hectic schedule and suggested that he refrain from attending events hosting large crowds. He may, however, carry out basic duties from his office which do not require heavy engagements, according to Dr Shah.

PM Oli is currently under observation at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, receiving after surgery treatment and care at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

