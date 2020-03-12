Khalti And Bhoj Join For Online Food Delivery Service

Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with BHOJ, one of the most popular online food ordering and delivery platforms in Nepal. This collaboration will facilitate users to make digital payments for food ordered online through BHOJ mobile app and website.

Sachin Udas, Head of Merchant Acquisition at Khalti and Niket Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of BHOJ signed the partnership agreement amidst the special signing ceremony organized at Bhoj head office in Kamaladi on Wednesday, 11 March. Jonaam Bhurtel, Khalti’s Senior Business Development Officer and Santosh Singh Thakur, Business Development Executive of BHOJ were also present during the signing ceremony.

With this partnership, BHOJ customers will be able to order their favorite food from 300+ restaurants in Kathmandu and pay using the Khalti app.

Announcing the partnership, Khalti’s Merchant Acquisition Head Sachin Udas shared,

“Nepal’s payment ecosystem is in the midst of a shift toward digital. We are seeing a surge in demand for online purchases as more people are feeling at ease paying for products and services via digital channels. And, at Khalti, we are continuously evolving and innovating towards building a hassle-free digital payment ecosystem.

“With this tie-up, our customers, especially those who love ordering food online will have the unique advantage of making cashless payment through their mobile phone. This strategic partnership with BHOJ will be instrumental in helping us push use cases that consumers are interested in. We consider this tie-up as another step towards digital and cashless Nepal.”

Likewise, BHOJ’s CEO Niket Agrawal shared,

“We are glad to be partnering with Khalti and make its digital payment facility available to all our customers. Now, BHOJ customers will not have to solely depend on physical cash for making payment. With digital payments via Khalti, we expect to get rid of problems associated with Cash-On-Delivery.”

Though e-commerce and online shopping trend is rapidly growing in Nepal, the digital payment scene is yet to take off and Cash-On-Delivery is still the principal method of e-commerce payments. This partnership is expected to shift payments on online purchase in Nepal, from Cash-On-Delivery to Digital Payments.

Launched in October 2015, BHOJ is a platform that connects restaurants to customers. It delivers food to customers at the table menu price of restaurants. The company has partnered with over 300 restaurants around Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. Customers can place orders for food from BHOJ’s mobile app and website and pay from their Khalti wallet.

Similarly, launched in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank. During this very short period of time, Khalti has emerged as one of the most preferred payment choice among customers in Nepal. In addition to making payments at BHOJ, Khalti allows users to top-up their mobile balance, pay DTH bills, internet bills, various utility bills, book movie tickets, flight tickets, hotel rooms, top up Tootle balance, and pay at various online shopping sites in Nepal.