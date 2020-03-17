Nepal’s Immigration Deny Entry To 36 Foreigners Failing To Present Health Certificate

March 17, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

Immigration Officials at Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) denied entry to 36 foreigners including one Nepali origin person from the Airport due to failure to produce no coronavirus infection certificate.

Nepal government has implemented a policy requiring a certificate of no coronavirus infection certificate from foreigners who want to enter Nepal. All the foreigners expelled to their point of origin.

The government has made arrangements to put the person without return ticket and visa at Detection Center at TIA. According to new regulations, foreigners have to submit health certificate issued week ago.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

