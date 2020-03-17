Partly Cloudy Across The Hill Of Nepal

March 17, 2020, 6:32 a.m.

In absence of any weather system, weather of Nepal of plain an hills will dry. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

However, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions.

