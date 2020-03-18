Globally 80,000 People Have Recovered From Coronavirus

Globally 80,000 People Have Recovered From Coronavirus

March 18, 2020, 8:46 a.m.

Globally the virus has infected 184,976 people and killed just over 7,500, according to the WHO. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the"defining global health crisis of our time", and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

WHO urges governments to do more as virus infects more than 184,000 people and has killed at least 7,500 worldwide.

Italy reported 345 new coronavirus deaths in the country over the last 24 hours taking its total death toll to 2,503 - an increase of 16 percent.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980, up 12.6 percent - the slowest rate of increase since the contagion came to light on February 21. Italy is the European country hardest hit by coronavirus

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Merchant Acquisition For QR Payment By Nepal SBI Bank
Mar 18, 2020
Nepal's 33 Percent Urban Population Do Not Have Access To Handwashing With Soap And Water
Mar 18, 2020
NIBL Opens An Extension Counter In Duwakot
Mar 18, 2020
NAC Suspends Flight To Malaysia
Mar 18, 2020
US Embassy In Kathamndu Closed Visa Services
Mar 18, 2020

More on International

Xi Holds Talks With Pakistani President By Xinhua 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Korea Has Shown A Way To The World How Can Coronavirus Be Contained By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Australian Scientists Find Out A Breakthrough On Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Governments Around The World Announce Restrictions On Daily Life To Curb Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Coronavirus President Trump Tests Negative, Spain Orders Nationwide Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
President Trump Declares National Emergency To Deal Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Merchant Acquisition For QR Payment By Nepal SBI Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
Nepal's 33 Percent Urban Population Do Not Have Access To Handwashing With Soap And Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
NIBL Opens An Extension Counter In Duwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
NAC Suspends Flight To Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
US Embassy In Kathamndu Closed Visa Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75