Nepal Government Postpones SEE Till Further Notice

With an intense pressure and direction from NCP-NCP Party Secretariat meet, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinator of A High-Level Coordination Committee directed to postpone Secondary Education Examination (SEE) till further notice.

According to new press release, the government has decided to postpone the examination given the current state of COVID-19. More than half a million students are preparing to attend the exam which is schedule to start from tomorrow

Earlier the committee decided to continue the examinations setting up a special health desk in each of examination center.

The high level committee also decided to shut down all the education institutions throughout the country

A high-level coordination committee meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel took several other decisions considering the accelerating global spread of the coronavirus.

As a precaution against the possible spread of COVID-19, the government has restricted public gatherings of more than 25 people at one place.In line with this decision, people will not be allowed to gather in large numbers at public venues such as party palaces and religious sites, among others.

In addition to this, the government has decided to close down public places such as movie theatres, cultural centres, gymnasiums, night clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, and museums, among others, until April 30.

According to the decision, the monitoring of the same would jointly be carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Similarly, it has been decided that provision would be made to treat patients at government, community and private hospitals designated by the Ministry of Health and Population, if they contract the infection.