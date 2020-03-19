Light Rain Or Thunderstorm In Few Places Of Western And Central Nepal

March 19, 2020, 6:28 a.m.

Beginning with central and western hilly regions of Nepal, there will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions towards late afternoon/evening.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

