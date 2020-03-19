Nepal Police Confiscated 1.1 Million Surgical Masks

Nepal Police Confiscated 1.1 Million Surgical Masks

March 19, 2020, 7:19 p.m.

After police intensifies its operations against black marketers, it has confiscated 1.1 million masks in three days.

According to Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, 849,600 masks were seized from Chandragiri Municipality-10, Bishnudevi.

Police said that they ha had seized 849,000 pieces of mask from 175 sacks. Suraj Goyal, 34 and Subash Maheshwari, 39 have been arrested in charges of black marketing. 246,000 masks were confiscated from Kapan and Dallu earlier.

