Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19

The German Government is topping up the existing health program in Nepal with an extra 1 million euro grant to respond to the emergency situations caused from COVID-19.

Supporting partner countries' epidemic preparedness has been a core part of German-supported health programming for decades. In times of COVID-19, this work is gaining in urgency.

‘Because of COVID-19 we are getting extra funds and extra work - no problem', says Dr. Paul Rückert, Chief Technical Advisor of the Nepali-German Health Sector Support Program (HSSP). ‘Our project's focus is on health system digitalization and - on specific request by our partners - on the responsible management of healthcare waste. Both are very much needed in times of COVID-19.'