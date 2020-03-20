Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19

The German Government is topping up the existing health program in Nepal with an extra 1 million euro grant to respond to the emergency situations caused from COVID-19.
Supporting partner countries' epidemic preparedness has been a core part of German-supported health programming for decades. In times of COVID-19, this work is gaining in urgency.
‘Because of COVID-19 we are getting extra funds and extra work - no problem', says Dr. Paul Rückert, Chief Technical Advisor of the Nepali-German Health Sector Support Program (HSSP). ‘Our project's focus is on health system digitalization and - on specific request by our partners - on the responsible management of healthcare waste. Both are very much needed in times of COVID-19.'
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75