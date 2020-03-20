Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks

March 20, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

As Nepal government has banned the entry of all the foreigners in the county to prevent spread of virus, tourism industries have been suffering a lot.

In absence of guests, hotels are shutting down one after another. Hyatt Regency and Dwarika Hotel has announced to shut down the hotels. Hotel Hyatt Regency will be shut down for six weeks.

Hotel Soaltee also announced to shut down one of its wing indefinitely. Mankaman Cable Car also stops its operation. Chandragiri is preparing to shut down.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

All 4 Men Convicted For Gang-rape Hanged
Mar 20, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Calls For Janta Curfew On March 22
Mar 20, 2020
Weather March 20: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal
Mar 20, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Foreign And Nepali Visitors Till May 14
Mar 19, 2020
FNCCI Postponed Its Annual General Meeting
Mar 19, 2020

More on Tourism

RUSSIAN KITCHEN DAYS Visit Of A Time By A Correspondent 2 days, 21 hours ago
XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Coronavirus Epidemic Is Putting Up To 50 Million Jobs At risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Mount Everest Expedition Suspended For This Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Hotel Ambassador Kathmandu Celebrates 42nd Years Of Establishment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

All 4 Men Convicted For Gang-rape Hanged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Calls For Janta Curfew On March 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
Weather March 20: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2020
Nepal Bars Entry Of Foreign And Nepali Visitors Till May 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020
FNCCI Postponed Its Annual General Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020
Nepal Police Confiscated 1.1 Million Surgical Masks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75