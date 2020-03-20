Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks

As Nepal government has banned the entry of all the foreigners in the county to prevent spread of virus, tourism industries have been suffering a lot.

In absence of guests, hotels are shutting down one after another. Hyatt Regency and Dwarika Hotel has announced to shut down the hotels. Hotel Hyatt Regency will be shut down for six weeks.

Hotel Soaltee also announced to shut down one of its wing indefinitely. Mankaman Cable Car also stops its operation. Chandragiri is preparing to shut down.