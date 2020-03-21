Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Saturday pledged to donate masks, test kits, protective suits and ventilators to a large number of countries.

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done! https://twitter.com/JackMa

The 18th richest man in the world Jack Ma on Saturday pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to a large number of countries, including the US and Italy. In a series of tweets over the past few days, the Chinese billionaire stated the following:

Hospitals in outbreak countries will face huge challenges coping with the surge of patients. The clinical practitioners on the front lines of China’s fight against COVID-19 have developed a handbook of treatment and care protocols for healthcare providers. I need your help to share this handbook quickly to hospitals, doctors, nurses and anyone who needs to know around the world. It is available here: