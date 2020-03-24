Nepal’s Lockdown Begins Till March 31

Nepal’s Lockdown Begins Till March 31

March 24, 2020, 9:29 a.m.

The lock down announces by the government begins from today. The roads in Kathmandu are deserted with few ambulances and water tankers are running and no individuals are allowed to step out until March 31.

The government has prohibited everyone from coming out of their houses from 24-31 March, with people involved in essential services being the exception.

The government has decided to halt all public transportation services, domestic air flight until March 31, informed Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Ishwar Pokharel.

The decision was taken in line with Infectious Disease Control Act, 2020. If someone goes against the decision, s/he will be punished as per the same Act, said Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada.

The lockdown decision was taken following the identification of second case in Nepal on Monday.

