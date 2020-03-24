Pakistan Observes National Day

Pakistan Observes National Day

March 24, 2020, 8:23 a.m.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Mazhar Javed hoisted the national flag on the eve of National Day of Pakistan 23rd March. According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, a simple Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu.

IMG-20200323-WA0011.jpg

In line with the measures & decisions taken by the Nepal Government, the ceremony was organized at a very limited scale. Likewise, the earlier scheduled National Day Reception and Pakistan Music Concert were postponed.

