Pakistan Observes National Day

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Mazhar Javed hoisted the national flag on the eve of National Day of Pakistan 23rd March. According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, a simple Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu.
In line with the measures & decisions taken by the Nepal Government, the ceremony was organized at a very limited scale. Likewise, the earlier scheduled National Day Reception and Pakistan Music Concert were postponed.
