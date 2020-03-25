Nepal Police Traced 125 Passengers Boarded With COVID-19 Patient

Nepal Police Traced 125 Passengers Boarded With COVID-19 Patient

March 25, 2020, 9:12 a.m.

Nepal Police has tracked down 125 people who came with the 19 year-old student who has tested positive and inquired about their health. Nepal Police also asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

She flew Qatar Airways Flight no QR 652 with 158 passengers on board. After collection of personal details including name and address from Immigration, Nepal Police has been able to establish with them.

Police is tracing the contact of other person boarded in the plane.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Binod Chaudhary Distributes Large Quantities Of PPE And Other Protective Materials To Hospitals In Nepal
Mar 26, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Mar 26, 2020
Ghising Appeals People To Use More Electric Appliances In Kitchen
Mar 25, 2020
Nepal Open Tatopani And Rasuwagadhi Border With China To Carry Goods
Mar 25, 2020
Chaitra Dashain Or Navaratri Begins From Today
Mar 25, 2020

More on News

Nepal Open Tatopani And Rasuwagadhi Border With China To Carry Goods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 7 minutes ago
Eight People, who admitted To Bharatpur Hospital suspecting COVID 19, Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal Government To Allow Nepalis Stranded At Nepal-India Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal’s Lockdown Begins Till March 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Coronavirus Global Cases Top 300,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Pakistan Observes National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Binod Chaudhary Distributes Large Quantities Of PPE And Other Protective Materials To Hospitals In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2020
Ghising Appeals People To Use More Electric Appliances In Kitchen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2020
Chaitra Dashain Or Navaratri Begins From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2020
Third Nepali Tested Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2020
India Bans Export Of Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75