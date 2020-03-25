Nepal Police Traced 125 Passengers Boarded With COVID-19 Patient

Nepal Police has tracked down 125 people who came with the 19 year-old student who has tested positive and inquired about their health. Nepal Police also asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

She flew Qatar Airways Flight no QR 652 with 158 passengers on board. After collection of personal details including name and address from Immigration, Nepal Police has been able to establish with them.

Police is tracing the contact of other person boarded in the plane.