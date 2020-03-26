Binod Chaudhary Distributes Large Quantities Of PPE And Other Protective Materials To Hospitals In Nepal

March 26, 2020, 9:14 a.m.

Whenever there is a human crisis and disasters, chairman of Chaudhary Group and Nepal's only Forbes-listed billionaire, Binod Chaudhary has been in forefront. As all previous crises in the past, Chaudhary joins with huge support to contain the spread of Coronaviurs (COVID-19).

Along with him, his three sons Nirvana, Rahul and Varun join the campaign. His eldest son Nirvana looks all the efforts backing his father in the country through Chaudhary Foundation.

Chaudhary with DPM.jpg

Chaudhary Foundation has said that it donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and logistic to provide frontline medical workers. The foundation said that it will supplement the Government of Nepal’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Chairman of the foundation Binod Chaudhary twitted that the main challenges at present is to evaluate need and risk in Hospital and Quarantine and Isolation Centers and provide required equipments. He said that Foundation is able to make some success to provide equipment to health workers ensuring their safety.

He said that the Foundation handed over PPE to Palpa Hospital, Corona Special Hospital (Bhratupur), Sahaj Health Foundation (Gaindakot), Pitaunji Health Post (Bhedabari, Primary Health Center (Dumkauli), Lumbini Provincial Temporary Corona Hospital, Bhim Hospital Bhairawa, Ayurvedic Hospital Dang, Provincial Police Hospital (Nepalgunj). The foundation provided PPE, Oxygen producing including most essential goods including surgical mask.

Chaudhary himself distributed logistic like isolation kits, medical equipments and masks and PPE to provincial 4 and 5 representatives. “We are working on more dispatches throughout the country and managing logistics thru coordination with the govt.”

The foundation also distributed necessary health equipment in major health centers of province 1, 6 and 7. He said that the present challenges are equipment related to producing oxygen and Ventilators. There are scarcity of such equipment in all over the country and lack of human resources. We are ready to work in collaboration with concerned ministry and offices.

He said that the present need is not a money but easy supply of these equipment. He said that the foundation is very sensitive and alert of the safety of front line health workers. “Thus, we are heading to provide all necessary equipment including PPE in frontline health workers of all vulnerable areas,” said Chaudhary.

He also said that other priority and challenges is availability of test kits. “We are in ready position to import kits from outside the country. However, we are yet too able to import them. Our team is working to facilitate transporting the goods. I am confident that we will find the solution in this regard very soon,” said Chaudhary.

“These supplies will be used to protect health workers during treatment of any suspected COVID-19 cases at designated hospitals,”

He said that the foundation has started a helpline to supply PPE and all essentials equipment to all highly risk treatment centers of COVID-19. He said people shall call following numbers 9851172398, 9801067443 and 9802020953.

Chaudhary group.jpg

ET8o7cpUUAMIp6N (1).jpg

Binod Chaudhary profding logistic.jpg

Chauddhary Fondation.jpg

