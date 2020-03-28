NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj

Nepal Airlines Corporation Y-12 plane skids off at runway while landing Nepalgunj Airport. All the four passengers including captain KB. Limbu, Copilot Mahesh Raj Pande and two other medical workers who went to charter flight to carry swap to central lab.
It is reported that the plane has lost the balance while landing due to winds of high speed. The plane is partially damaged.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75