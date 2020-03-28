Weather Forecast March 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions In Nepal

Weather Forecast March 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions In Nepal

March 28, 2020, 6:55 a.m.

Western Disturbance is now all over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Skymetweather, a weather online portal of India, Western Disturbance is now over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is over North Afghanistan and Pakistan.

An anti-cyclone is over west central Bay of Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists
Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government
Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder
Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist
Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case
Mar 28, 2020

More on Weather

A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 25: Brief Rains Or Thundershowers In A Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Western Region, Thunder and Lightening Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast From Mach 23: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightning Ahead In Some Parts of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75