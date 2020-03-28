Weather Forecast March 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions In Nepal

Western Disturbance is now all over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Skymetweather, a weather online portal of India, Western Disturbance is now over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is over North Afghanistan and Pakistan.

An anti-cyclone is over west central Bay of Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.