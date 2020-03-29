China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal

China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal

March 29, 2020, 7:31 p.m.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi provided the materials to Minister Dhakal Bhanu amid a program at the Ministry. Embassy Of People’s Republic of China handed over the COVID- 19 prevention and testing kits and other equipment to the Ministry of Health and Population today itself.

Similarly, Minister also different medical equipment sent by Sichuan Province, Chinese Embassy, China CMC Engineering Company and Group Hongshi Cement were also received.

A total of 100,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE) and 50,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits among other medical supports were received, the officials shared.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal handed over materials.jpg

The medical supplies including face mask, gloves, corona virus testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) are supported by Jack Ma Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundation and other social organizations, said Health Ministry.

“Glad to attend the handover ceremony for China's donation of medical supplies to Nepal and exchange views with Hon. Minister for Health and Population of Nepal on joint prevention and control of COVID-19.”

5e809d9d2f3c9_medgood.jpg

The national flag carrier Nepal Airlines plane had brought the medical supplies from Guangzhou, China.

The materials are handed over to the officials from the bodies concerned in the presence of Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, said Nepal Airlines Corporation Spokesperson Archana Khadka.

According to Ministry, a total of 100,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE) and 50,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits among other medical supports were received.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15
Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla
Mar 29, 2020
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert
Mar 29, 2020

More on News

A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 minutes ago
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
NAC Plane Arrives With Emergency Consignment, Chinese Emergency Support Is On The Way And India Offered Rapid Military Medical Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
Trump Drops Idea Of Coronavirus Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Corona Forces Rethinking Democratic Governance By Dipak Gyawali Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75