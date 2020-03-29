China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi provided the materials to Minister Dhakal Bhanu amid a program at the Ministry. Embassy Of People’s Republic of China handed over the COVID- 19 prevention and testing kits and other equipment to the Ministry of Health and Population today itself.

Similarly, Minister also different medical equipment sent by Sichuan Province, Chinese Embassy, China CMC Engineering Company and Group Hongshi Cement were also received.

A total of 100,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE) and 50,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits among other medical supports were received, the officials shared.

The medical supplies including face mask, gloves, corona virus testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) are supported by Jack Ma Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundation and other social organizations, said Health Ministry.

“Glad to attend the handover ceremony for China's donation of medical supplies to Nepal and exchange views with Hon. Minister for Health and Population of Nepal on joint prevention and control of COVID-19.”

The national flag carrier Nepal Airlines plane had brought the medical supplies from Guangzhou, China.

The materials are handed over to the officials from the bodies concerned in the presence of Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, said Nepal Airlines Corporation Spokesperson Archana Khadka.

