Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District

Rautahat Police searching 28 years old Bhagya Narayan Sah who reportedly raped 17-year-old teenage girl in Katahariya Municipality-7 of Rautahat district on Thursday.

According to police report, Sah, 28, of the municipality raped the girl.

“The victim’s parents had gone to the fields. Seeing this as an opportunity, Sah called the minor to his house and physically assaulted her,” said police.

The perpetrator had filmed a video of the heinous act and used it to threaten the teenager to not disclose what had happened, informed police.