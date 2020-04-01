Nepal Airlines Plane Took Off For Brisbane With Stranded Australians And New Zealanders

April 1, 2020, 6:03 p.m.

The Nepal Airline’s wide-body aircraft took off for Brisbane with the Australians and New Zealanders stranded in Nepal today.

Australia and New Zeland.jpg

“ANZACs all boarded. Ready to go. Safe travels home guys. I appreciate your patience and good humor. Goodbye, #Nepal. Hello #Brisbane #Australia. And thanks to everyone in Nepal and Australia who worked to get this done,” tweets Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd.

Australian Ambssador.jpg

With the Nepal Airlines flight crew that’s going to get our ANZACs home. Leaving #Nepal.

It is for the first time the NA’s wide-body aircraft of this model is flying on such a long route. The flight from Nepal to Australia with transit in Malaysia would be of 13 hours, informed NA’s Operation Department’s Chief Dipu Jaharchan.

Altogether 250 Australians along with some New Zealanders will be onboard the chartered aircraft with 24 members of the crew, informed Maharjan.

Various foreign diplomatic missions in Kathmandu had coordinated with the government of Nepal to rescue their citizens stranded in various tourist destinations across Nepal following the nationwide lockdown enforced in the country to prevent the possible outbreak of COVID-19.

Austraian Embassy.jpg

Some local media interest as we get the first busload of ANZACs to #Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport to catch the flight to #Brisbane. #gettingthemhome from #Nepal,” tweets ambassador.

Australian Embassy.jpg

“Buses lining up outside the Australian Embassy before we head out to collect Australian and New Zealand nationals from around #Kathmandu. A special #ANZAC service in #Nepal #gettingthemhome.”

Autralian Stranded tourists.jpg

Photo: Peter Budd Australian Ambassador to Nepal Twitter Page

