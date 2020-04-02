Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Recently Imported From China

Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Imported From China

April 2, 2020, 8:54 a.m.

Health expert at the Minsitry of Health and Popultion (MoHP) Dr Khem Karki said that health institutions are forbid to use Rapid Diagnostic Kits to test the coronavirus for now.

“We need the proper assessment to use the kits as they do not meet the standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said Karki. “We are uncertain about the quality after receiving information that the imported COVID-19 test kits may give wrong results,” said Karki.

The ministry has already asked the Nepal Health Research Council for assessment of those kits. “Though we are not at a stage of epidemic right now, in case the virus spreads PCR alone will not suffice. So, the rapid test kits had been purchased only for using in case of a massive outbreak,” said Karki.

The Ministry of Health and Population has cancelled a procurement deal with Omni Group which had imported medical equipment meant for the treatment of coronavirus.

Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, Director General at the Department of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said that the deal with Omni Group had been scrapped.

He said that a new tender notice would be published Thursday for the procurement of the materials and the chance would be given to the lowest bidding company.

The ministry had granted the tender to Omni Business Corporate International on

March 26 for purchasing medical equipment necessary to combat the COVID-19.

The company’s Rs 50 million worth of security deposit has been seized with the cancellation of the contract.

Omni Group was awarded the contract to import the protective gears, including masks, virus test kits, PPEs and other medical logistics from China.

PCR machine at all states

