Weather Forecasting For April 3: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions Of Nepal

The Western disturbance the cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan and adjoining area. There is partial effect of western disturbance and local disturbance all over Nepal.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions. Mainly fair throughout the country tonight.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
