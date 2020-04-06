China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, has said that China will provide material assistance to Nepal to combat COVID-19 reports The Rising Nepal. She elaborated that both the country are discussing on the matter.

She also said that some local governments and civil societies in China have taken actions to actively raise materials most-needed by Nepal.

The Chinese ambassador said Ministry of Commerce of the PRC was working on the commercial demand raised on April 2 by Nepal to purchase medical equipment and supplies.

"Early in the morning of March 29th, the first batch of donated supplies has arrived Nepal successfully, which are from local governments and NGOs. As far as I know, Xizang Autonomous Region, Yunnan Province and some Chinese enterprises have also expressed their intention to donate medical equipment to Nepal.

According to the Rising Nepal, the most difficult point at present is transportation The Chinese Embassy will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties to ensure smoothness of customs clearance and transportation, she said.

"The Chinese Central Government will provide material assistance to Nepal and both sides are in communication on it," Ambassador Hou said in a joint interview given to Nepali media on Sunday.

Lauding Nepal's support as something 'the Chinese people will never forget,' she said, "When the epidemic is spreading to Nepal, China is also doing its utmost to provide help to Nepal."

She said that the embassy has already formed a joint working group with the relevant ministries of Nepal, shared information and experience on epidemic prevention and control, clinical treatment, customs quarantine through providing documents and video connections.

She said that China has provided assistance to the most of the South Asian countries. "On March 20, China held an online video conference with 19 Eurasian and South Asian countries. Chinese health experts and custom officials briefed on the experience and practices on development trend of epidemic, prevention and control, clinical diagnosis and treatment, equipment support and port inspection and quarantine."

Ambassador Hou proposed to build a regional network for response in public health emergencies in South Asia along with China. "China will continue to make full use of various resources and channels to stay in close cooperation with all member countries and secretariat of SAARC. We could jointly build a network of control and treatment at the regional level to enable quicker response to public health emergencies and safeguard regional public health security."