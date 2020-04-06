Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal

April 6, 2020, 6:34 a.m.

There are partial impact of Western disturbance and local disturbance in all over Nepal. There will be mainly fair throughout the country but chances of becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological forecasting division, there will be isolated Brief rain or thundershowers are possible at one or two places. Mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

