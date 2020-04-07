Supreme Court To Take Decision On Nepal-India Border Sealed Today

A division of Justice Hari Krishna Karki and Dr.Ananda Mohan Bhattarai issued Mandamous order to the government with nine point directives. The directives include to expand the testing and increase the number of ventilators.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) is to deliver its verdict on Tuesday on a writ petition filed against the government's decision to seal off the international borders for human mobility.

Rastirya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports that a division bench of Justices Dipak Kumar Karki and Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma will issue the verdict on Tuesday, as it could not happen on Monday as the hearing over the case did not complete.

Earlier on March 25, a bench of Justice Dambar Bahadur Shahi had rejected to issue an interim order against the government's decision. On Monday, both the sides were invited at the SC for discussions.

Advocate duo Madhav Basnet and Mira Khadka Basnet on March 23 had filed a writ petition naming eight government agencies and committees as defendants.

The writ petitioners have claimed that the government should not bar the citizens from coming home and the government should rescue Nepali citizens stranded in the border points.

Likewise, an issue on bringing Nepali citizens back home from across the Mahakali River is also expected receive a verdict on Tuesday. Prior to this, Justice Harikrishna Karki had refused to issue an interim order over the case.