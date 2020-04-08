Chaudhary Foundation Hands over PCR Testing Kits To Nepal Government

Chaudhary Foundation Hands over PCR Testing Kits To Nepal Government

April 8, 2020, 1:14 p.m.

Chaudhary Foundation has handed over 1000 piece PCR Reagent (testing kit) to Nepal government to fight against COVID-19. PCR Reagent is very crucial to diagnosis coronavirus affected person.

Receiving the PCR Reagent minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal thanked Chaudhary Foundation for providing the materials at a crucial time. Foundation has imported those materials from China.

Chairman of the Foundation Binod Chaudhary expressed it is a matter of satisfaction for him to provide support to the government to fight against COVID-19. He said that is it not possible to contain the pandemic without strong collaboration with the government. We will continue to provide material in collaboration with the government throughout the country. These PCR will help to accelerate the testing.”

“Although there is a huge demand of PPC and testing kits at government and non-governmental areas, we are giving priority to safety of doctors and frontline health workers. We want to see cure at the health posts with nominal infrastructures and medical equipment,”

Earlier, Chaudhary Foundation has provided PPE and medical equipment to 48 health posts of seven provinces.

