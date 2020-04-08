Nepal Has No New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota said that Nepal does not have new coronavirus cases in consecutive fourth day.

He said that as of today, 2336 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Out of this National Laboratory Teku conducted 1965 test and 401 outside Kathmandu Valley. 180 cases are in run. Dr. Devkota said that 198 samples were collected from Kailali and Kanchanpur through Rapid Diagnostic Test and swab test. Similarly, 806 swabs collected from Accham, Jumla and Surkhet has already reached to Kathmandu for PCR test.

He said that the team is collecting swab in Dipayal targeting to collect 300 swabs.

He said that there is no new coronavirus case today. The spokesperson said that the test in nine centers in different parts of Nepal has also started.

Those include Dharan, Janakpurdham, Hetauda, Dhulikhel, Pokhara, Bharatpur, Butwal, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

A total of 8580 people have been staying in quarantine across the country. Similarly, 11239 people are in self-quarantine. Likewise, 12 people are undergoing treatment in isolation wards of hospitals in Kathmandu and 122 people outside Kathmandu.

In the last 24 hours, 17 people were listed in the red zone or in the list of suspected COVID-19 patients.

According to Dr. Devkota, people who had been staying in quarantine would have to stay in quarantine for more than 14 days as in some cases infected people showed symptoms of the coronavirus even after 14 days.

He urged people to follow the rules of lockdown and stay in quarantine as that was the only option to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.