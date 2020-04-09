Foreign Minister Gyawali Calls Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today.

Appreciating the Government of KSA for its role, as the current Chair of G20, in bringing nations together through virtual conference in the face of COVID-19, Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed thanks for the care provided to Nepali migrant workers at this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested for the provision of necessary welfare, social protection and medical care as they may stand in need at this time of crisis. Foreign Minister Gyawali also requested for cooperation of the Saudi Government in matters of employment and job security of Nepali workers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Al Saud said that Nepali workers have been receiving equal medical care in Saudi Arabia and reassured that they will be provided with necessary protection and job security. The Saudi Foreign Minister appreciated Nepali workers for their affable quality of hard work, diligence and honesty and assured that their welfare will be a matter of equal concern to the Saudi Government.

A significant number of Nepali migrant workers in Saudi Arabia make important part of economic development process of Saudi Arabia and stand as a strong bond bilateral relations.