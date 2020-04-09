Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.5 Million

There are now more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus cross the world, with the United States and the United Kingdom suffering the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that of the 1.5 million people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, nearly 329,000 have recovered.

Across the world, more than 88,000 people have died with the US reporting 1,850 deaths on Wednesday, and the UK, 938.

Even as the number of deaths rises, an apparent slowdown in confirmed cases and hospital admissions has some governments considering ways to ease the lockdowns that have helped curb the spread of the disease.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States reached 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, a grim milestone that comes as the death tolls continue to rise in hot spots in what experts expect to be the country's deadliest week so far.

The US set another record with 1,850 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, the highest single-day total of any country. By Wednesday, more than 14,500 deaths had been reported nationwide.

Source: Aljazeera