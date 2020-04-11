Dr. Rajan Bhattarai’s Health Is Normal Following Angioplasty

Foreign Relations advisor of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Dr. Rajan Bhattarai has suffered a mild-heart attack. Dr. Bhattarai is now out of danger and under a medical supervision in Sahid Gangalal Heart Center.

He was admitted to the hospital early in the morning today. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s Principle advisor Bishnu Rimal twitted that Dr. Bhattarai is now out of danger.

Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa informed that doctors performs Angioplasty of Dr. Bhattarai’s right coronary. Thapa said that his health is now normal.

Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery. The doctor threads a thin tube through a blood vessel in the arm or groin up to the involved site in the artery.