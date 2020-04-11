India To Extend Nationwide Lockdown

India To Extend Nationwide Lockdown

April 11, 2020, 9:41 p.m.

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with state ministers, and many of them urged the government to prolong the measure.

Delhi's chief minister said Mr Modi had agreed to extend the lockdown, due to end on Tuesday, without giving details.

There are concerns about how the curbs are affecting the poor and the economy.

The spread of the virus has been varied in India with some states seeing bigger jumps in cases despite the shutdown. Millions of migrant workers have been left jobless with the poorest suffering most.

India has confirmed 7,600 infections and 249 deaths, according to a tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally. The true figures, however, are thought to be far higher.

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Celebrates Easter Despite Lockdown
Apr 11, 2020
COVID-19 Testing: No Perfect Test In World
Apr 11, 2020
Nepal Conducts 4426, No Positive Case In Seventh Day
Apr 11, 2020
205 Stranded Australian And Canadian Citizens Left To Their Home Country From Nepal
Apr 11, 2020
Ten SSPs Of Nepal Police Promoted To DIG
Apr 11, 2020

More on News

Nepal Conducts 4426, No Positive Case In Seventh Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
205 Stranded Australian And Canadian Citizens Left To Their Home Country From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Ten SSPs Of Nepal Police Promoted To DIG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
COVID-19: Solidarity Between Employers’ And Workers’ Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
Yeti Group Provides Rs.10 Million To COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control And Treatment Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal Sealed off 101 Kilometers Border With India In Kailali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 15 minutes ago

The Latest

World Celebrates Easter Despite Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
COVID-19 Testing: No Perfect Test In World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
Urban Ecosystem And Biodiversity Conservation Can Kathmandu Municipal Maintain its Lungs and Kidneys? By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Apr 11, 2020
The Immune System's Fight Against The Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
Dr. Rajan Bhattarai’s Health Is Normal Following Angioplasty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
Nepal Seeks Support Of Development Partners To Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75