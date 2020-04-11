Nepal Conducts 4426, No Positive Case In Seventh Day

Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry, said that 897 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, where none of the suspects tested positive for COVID-19.

As the scope of test was expanded, Nepal has conducted total 4,426 cases until Saturday. Dr. Devkota informed that no positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in the last 24 hours.

In the daily briefing of the Ministry he said that 609 tests were conducted in Kathmandu while 288 tests were conducted outside the Kathmandu valley.

Likewise, the throat swab tests for COVID-19 will also be carried out in the Bir Hospital and the Shukraraaj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, from Saturday, informed the ministry.