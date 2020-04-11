Ten SSPs Of Nepal Police Promoted To DIG

Nepal Police has recommended ten Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the promotion of Deputy Inspector General of Police. According to Deshsanchar, those include Ishworbabu Karki, Sahakul Thapa, Dhiraj Pratap Singh, Ghanshyam Aryal, Basant Lama, Basanta Pant, Arun BC, Rabindra Dhanuk, Prakash Jung Karki and Uttam Subedi.

Following the slashing of vacancies of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in Nepal Police, ten persons were recommended for promotion.

From 34 vacancies of DIGs, including eight for technical posts, non-technical DIGs, government has brought down to 14 but the eight posts of the technical DIGs have been kept intact reports The Rising Nepal.

“The decision on this regard was taken by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday (April 9) and a letter of the decision arrived at the Ministry and a copy of it was sent to the Police Headquarters,” said Umakanta Adhikari, under-secretary and joint-spokesperson at the Home Ministry.